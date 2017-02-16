James Albert Mayer

James Albert Mayer, 82, of Harrison, Mi. died Sunday, February 12, at the Veterans Administration Hospice Center in Saginaw, Mi. Funeral services were held at the Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home in Clare Mi. on Wednesday, February 15 with Rev. Eagle of the United Brethren Church officiating. Internment followed at the Great Lakes Military Cemetery in Holly, Mi.

Mr. Mayer was born in Lansing, Mi. on June 23, 1934 to the late Austin and Mazie Mayer. He served in both the Navy and Army, and obtained the rank of Sergeant E7. Upon retiring from the Army, he was employed as a deputy at the Clare County Sheriff’s Department.

Mr. Mayer is survived by five children; Paul Mayer, James Mayer, Teresa Mayer Wilcox, Stacie Mayer Myers and Kevin Mayer; one brother, Edgar Mayer; eight grandchildren, Amber, Michelle, Katie, Stephanie, Breanna, Nickolas, Rebecca and Austin; and two great-grandchildren, Aiden and Wyatt.

Flowers will be accepted or the family requests that memorials be made in his memory to the Army Emergency Relief Fund or the National Military Family Association.

Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home of Clare handled the arrangements.