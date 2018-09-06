James R. Keenoy

September 6, 2018

James R. Keenoy, age 85 of Clare, passed away Sunday, September 2, 2018 at the North Woods Nursing Center in Farwell. James was born the son of the late James F. and Elizabeth (Eddington) Keenoy on November 24, 1932 in Lansing. He was united in marriage to Mary K. Daniels on February 14, 1953. James had moved from Lansing to Clare 45 years ago; he had worked as an accountant owning Keenoy Accounting. Family was most important to James with Golfing a close second. When he was not working you could find him playing a round on the golf course; he participated in 4 to 5 golf leagues. James was a huge Michigan State Fan, “Go Green, Go White” as well as being a member of the Clare Moose Lodge and the Clare Eagles Club. He was an active member of Our Lady of Hope Parish in Clare.

Survivors include his wife Mary; children Cynthia (Daniel) Kowalesky of Perrinton, Dan (Rena) Keenoy of Harrison, Robert (Marie) Keenoy of Clare and Marilyn Cook of Portland, Oregon; his siblings John (Cheryl) Keenoy and Pat Gignac both of Grand Rapids, Kathleen (Mick) Badgero of Bath and Peggy (Ken) Gillespie of Lansing; 11 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. James was predeceased by his brothers Michael and Tom Keenoy.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 6, 2018 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 P.M. at the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home; a Vigil Service will be held at 7:30 P.M. Services will be held on Friday, September 7, 2018 at 11 A.M. at Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Cecilia Site with Rev. Peter Nwokoye officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Cecilia Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. On-line guestbook at www.stephenson-wyman.com