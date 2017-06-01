Jasmine Harper remembers Amante

I want to tell the story behind this picture (I already said all of this at the field tonight). The first time Amante spoke to me, he said, “I heard you’re very religious.” I thought he was totally going to bash God, but then he opened up about his faith. He said something that I’ll never forget: every day he prayed for the people who were mean to him. That just goes to show how great of a person he was. No one else would spend their time on people who didn’t treat them nicely. It was Amante’s idea to celebrate our new friendship by writing this on the track:) Every time he saw me after that conversation, he called me his “Christian friend.” I’m going to miss hearing that. He was one of the funniest people I met, but he also had a heart of gold. This isn’t an easy time for anyone, but this picture is proof that Amante’s in Heaven with Jesus.