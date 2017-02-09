Jazz, wine, chocolate to raise money for Depot

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Today, February 10, Chocolate lovers and others will have a chance to enjoy a unique evening and help raise the funds needed to complete the main floor of the historic Clare Railroad Depot on Fourth Street in Clare.

The Depot’s renovation, ongoing since 2014, is nearing completion and the main floor is slated to be the new home of the Clare Chamber of Commerce as well as a Welcome Center. The funds raised will help fund installation of light fixtures, flooring and wainscoting for their office and a conference room on the lower level, which presently houses the new location of the Clare County Arts Council.

The Jazz, Wine and Chocolate Affair will be held at Brewin’ on McEwan beginning at 6 p.m. and lasting until the Chocolate is gone. Along with accordion and Jazz, there will be a variety of reasons not to miss this event: decadent desserts, an event glass, door prize drawing, Silent Auction and Empty “Surprise” Wine bottles for $5 each and drink specialties.

Chamber Director Pam O’Laughlin said, “You need a “Date night” for Valentine’s Day anyway, and there will be chocolate samples from various area businesses, and wine…”

Tickets are $20 per person and the cost covers an event glass, 3 wine tastings, various decadent desserts and will make a lasting donation to help finish the upper level of the historic Clare Depot, and the new home for the Clare Area Chamber of Commerce. Tickets will be available at the door, or online at www.claremichigan.com/node/25.