Jerman pleads guilty to embezzlement

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Jenifer Kae Jerman, 37, of Mt. Pleasant, pled guilty in Isabella County Court last Friday to embezzling more than $100,000 from J.Murray, a Mt. Pleasant

wholesale tobacco, candy and novelties distributor.

She is scheduled for sentencing in 21st Judicial Circuit Court by Judge Mark Duthie on March 22 at 9 a.m.

In September, Isabella County Prosecutor Risa Hunt-Scully charged Jerman with one felony count of embezzlement, $100,000 or more and with one felony count of forgery. The first charge carries a penalty of up to 20 years. The second carries an up to 14 year sentence.

The forgery charge was dismissed in the plea agreement and no sentencing recommendations were made by the prosecutor.

The investigation of the charges began when the company contacted Mt. Pleasant Police to report they had discovered differences between their account and their ledger balances. They told investigators they had discovered a nearly $200,000 difference in the balances.

Jarman was a bookkeeper at the company and handled their payroll. Company owners presented investigators with bank statements and evidence of forged checks totaling more than $148,000. dating back to 2013.

The investigation revealed that Jerman had allegedly wrote multiple weekly payroll checks to herself and cashed them, altering the ledger entries. Reportedly she had paid herself up to 12 paychecks a month over the three-year period, although she was only supposed to be paid weekly.

The criminal complaint said the amounts varied from $300 to $400 plus per check.

According to court documents, when she was interviewed by investigators, she waived her Miranda rights and confessed to forging the owners’ names on payroll checks.