Jerman sentenced for forgery, embezzlement

March 30, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

The Michigan Department of Corrections has transferred Jenifer Kae Jerman, 37 of Mt. Pleasant to the Huron Valley Women’s Complex where she will serve

from 30 months to 20 years for forgery and embezzlement.

After an investigation into missing funds, Jerman was arrested in July. In September, Isabella County Prosecutor Risa Hunt-Scully charged Jerman with one felony count of embezzlement, $100,000 or more and with one felony count of forgery.

Jerman pled no contest January 19th to the charges that she forged payroll and other checks to herself while she was an employee at J. Murray, a wholesale tobacco, candy and novelties distributer in Mt. Pleasant.

She was sentenced last week on March 22 by Judge Eric Janes to 30 months to 20 years imprisonment for embezzlement and for 30 months to 14 years for forgery. According to MDOC information, her earliest parole release would be September 20th of 2020.

She was also ordered to pay more than $175,000 in restitution to J. Murray owners and the insurance company although according to information from the company, nothing has been paid yet.

According to information from J. Murray owners Kim Price and Julie Bontrager, at the sentencing, Judge Janes “lectured” Jerman for approximately 20 minutes about the forgery and embezzlement.

Jerman was a bookkeeper at the company and handled their payroll.

Tina Rolling, CPA, CMA and Assistant Professor of Accounting at Alma College said, “I was contacted by J. Murray to review their financial records and I immediately determined that an embezzlement had been taking place. I was happy to perform the necessary forensic accounting work which led to providing the proof and the documentation of the facts in this case. The effects of an embezzlement are far reaching and detrimental for everyone.”

She added, “This embezzlement occurred over several years and took months to unravel. Now that sentencing has occurred, J Murray can focus on the future.”

The investigation of the charges began when the company’s owners Price and Bontrager contacted Mt. Pleasant Police to report that they had discovered differences between their account and their ledger balances. The told investigators they had discovered a nearly $200,000 difference in the balances.

The investigation revealed that Jerman had allegedly wrote multiple weekly payroll checks to herself and cashed them, altering the ledger entries. Reportedly she had paid herself up to 12 paychecks a month over a three year-period.

The check amounts varied from $300 to $400 per check. When she was interviewed by investigators, she waived her Miranda rights and confessed to forging the owner’ names on payroll checks. Investigators discovered forged checks dating from 2013 through August 30th that totaled approximately $148,340.

In a formal statement, Price and Bontrager said, “We would like to thank the detective staff of the Mount Pleasant Police Department for their responsiveness and professionalism in investigating this crime. Their efforts were a critical part of prosecuting this case.”

They continued, “We are specifically thankful for the efforts of Tina Rolling (CPA & Assistant Professor at Alma College) in uncovering the criminal activity. Her countless hours and diligent efforts were instrumental in moving forward with the case and in reconciling our records. We are appreciative of the prosecutor’s office and the Isabella county court system for their persistence in seeing this through to its rightful conclusion.” She added appreciation to their staff for their support during the long process. “Our focus is on moving forward and successfully serving our customers well into the future.”

The statement concluded, “It is our hope that this case acts as a deterrent to anyone contemplating embezzlement. Serious crimes deserve serious consequences.”