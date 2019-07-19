Jessup honored for 40 years of service to Clare

July 19, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent



The City honored Dan and Megan Jenkins of Elm Creek Nursery for their generous donation to the historic Railroad Depot in Clare. They are shown with Mayor Pat Humphrey.

It was a packed room when long-time employee Al Jessup was honored at the Clare City meeting Monday evening. Jessup is the Department of Public Works Director with the City. City Manager Ken Hibl said Jessup is “in a very elite and special category as one of the longest serving employees in the history of the City with only a few individuals before him surpassing that significant milestone.”



Sharing his achievement with him were Jessup’s family and friends with every seat taken and many standing while he was honored.



Another recognition, the Mayor’s Key of Excellence and a framed resolution, was given to Dan and Megan Jenkins of Elm Creek Nursery for their generous donation to the historic Railroad Depot in Clare. Elm Creek provided all of the planting and materials and landscaping for the front yard of the depot.



The recognitions gave the regular meeting a great atmosphere as they completed the rest of their regular business.



Next on the agenda was the second reading and subsequent approval of a request for a zoning change for the former Shopko property to “Light Industrial” contingent on the purchase of that property by MTW Industries.

The first reading of the conditional zoning request was held at the last city meeting and garnered a few concerns from neighboring property owners about noise and traffic at the proposed facility.



MTW Industries has indicated that they would like to move their fabrication, manufacturing and steel sales company from two present locations, one in Mt. Pleasant and the other in Rosebush, to merge both at the Clare location.



MTW markets to commercial, agricultural, forestry/arborist, excavating/mining and oil/gas industries and supplies components to national and international based manufacturers. They currently employ 18 and plan to hire an additional ten by the end of the year.



They are presently in negotiations with the real-estate company handling the sale of ShopKo properties.

DPW Director Al Jessup, shown here with Mayor Pat Humphrey, was honored Monday evening for 40 years of employment with the City.

In another matter, The Commission gave their approval of bids and contract award for the two new iron removal Filter tanks needed for the water treatment facility and extended the scheduled contract completion date to November 31.



The filters are a major component of the water treatment plant improvement project which will be funded with a $1.5 million 40-year low interest [2.125 percent] loan from the United State Department of Agriculture.



Peerless Midwest was the low bidder for the project at $1.150, 981.00 leaving an approximate balance of $349,000, Hibl reported.



He said Peerless had invoiced the City $148,000 for an unsuccessful attempt to renovate two of the existing filters, but since the remainder of the loan would be needed to finance the engineering costs. Peerless had agreed to reduce that cost by $40,000 and that $20,000 could be reduced from the engineering costs.



Gourdie-Fraser Inc. will be providing all construction oversight, construction administration and assist with project closeout on behalf of the City.



In other business:

*The City approved the purchase of two new pick-up snow plows, one for the DPW and the other for the City’s Waste Water Treatment Department. Low bids for the plows, totaling $11,102.68 came from B&B Truck Equipment of Byron Center.



*During Public Comment, Laurie Shively spoke to the City about ordinance violation by a neighbor including illegal boat storage, mowing grass clippings into the roadway, parking facing the wrong way, shooting fireworks toward the Shively property, overgrown weeds and an illegal sign. The City will be investigating the violations. Hibl said, “We are looking into the matter and will apply [City] ordinance codes.”



*In his report to the board, Hibl said the City’s engineering firm has submitted a request to EGLE (formerly the Department of Environmental Quality) to modify the current dredging permit allowing dredging for five months instead of three.



*Hibl also said the staff met to discuss options, alternatives and recommendation regarding a potential police millage. He said the information would be presented to the Commission at the second meeting in August. If the City agrees, he said the staff recommends a ballot initiative to be held in conjunctions with the March Presidential Primary election.



*The Commission approved the slate of candidates for the Michigan Municipal League Worker’s Comp Fund trustees including Devin Olson, City Manager at Munising; Adam Smith City Manager of Grand Ledge; and David Tossava, Hastings Mayor.



*Although she did not request the excusal of her absence at the Monday’s meeting, the Commission voted not to excuse Commissioner Gus Murphy from the meeting. Each commission is allowed five consecutive unexcused absences. Murphy was downstate due to the birth of her first granddaughter.



*The Commission approved the payment of bills totaling $133,431.04.



Share This Post Tweet