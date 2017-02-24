K-9 unit catches Miller after stabbing

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A 26-year-old Farwell man, Tylor Miller, is behind bars after he allegedly stabbed another Farwell man early Sunday morning. According to a release from the Clare County Sheriff John Wilson, Central Dispatch was notified February 19 around 12:37 a.m. by personnel at MidMichigan Medical Center – Clare Emergency Room that a man, Hamilton, had come in with “multiple apparent stab wounds.”

Deputies interviewed Hamilton, who said he had been stabbed during an altercation with Miller. Hamilton was later transferred to a downstate hospital for further treatment.

Deputies, who had obtained Miller’s name and description from Hamilton before he was transferred, went to an area near Corning Street and Coker Drive in the Village of Farwell where they had been told the assault occurred.

When Deputies arrived they spotted Miller walking around the Corning Apartments. Reportedly he then took off running and a K-9 unit was used to track him to the rear parking lot of the Rockwood Lounge. When he was given a “verbal command” by the deputies, he reportedly “took off running again,” and was apprehended by the K-9 unit.

Miller was arrested and lodged in the Clare County Jail. Miller was arraigned in 80th District Court by Magistrate Wordell Tuesday on charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, assault with a dangerous weapon, assaulting a police officer, resisting and obstructing, and Habitual Offender – 4th notice as authorized by Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis. His bond was set at $150,000 cash.

Miller remains lodged in the Clare County Jail.