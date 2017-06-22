Kasey Staley finishes career as two time state champion

by Ben Murphy

Sports Writer

No matter how high you set the bar; chances are Kasey Staley is going to go over it. Staley, a recent Clare graduate and the two-time defending division three state champion in the pole vault, wrapped up her high school career at a national meet in Greensboro, North Carolina on Saturday, where she placed 23rd with a jump of 12’2”. Read more in The Clare County Review in the June 23, 2017 Edition

Video is Kasey Staley in action setting a school record jump of 12’6