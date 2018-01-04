Keep faucet on!

Temperatures forecast below zero have prompted notices to water customers in the area.

Harrison City and the Village of Farwell have both issued “Let Run” notices to their water system residents.

Clare has not issued an overall “Let Run” notice, however City residents who have had past problems with water lines freezing up have been notified to let their water run also.

Harrison’s notice said, “Attention: The City of Harrison Department of Public Works has issued a “Let Run Order” for ALL water customers.

Effective immediately please begin running a stream of water from one water faucet in your home about the size of a pencil until further notice from the Harrison Department of Public Works. Water needs to run continuously, both day and night. Failure to do so may result in frozen water lines. The City of Harrison is not responsible for thawing frozen water lines.

Adjustments will be made to your city utility bill to reflect average winter usage. If you have questions please call the City’s Utility Billing Clerk at (989) 539-7145 extension 210.

A notice from the Village of Farwell DPW reads nearly the same, “Effective immediately … the Department of Public works has issued a “Let Run Order” for all water customers. Please begin running a stream of water from one faucet about the size of a pencil until further notice from the DPW. Water needs to run continuously, both day and night. Failure to do so may result in frozen water lines. The Village of Farwell is not responsible for thawing frozen water lines.

Farwell’s notice did not say that adjustments would be made to utility customers.