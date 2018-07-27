Kerns arrested on multiple charges

July 27, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A reported armed standoff July 23rd, followed by a search for a Farwell man in Lake of the Pines led to the arrest of Tyler Kerns, 29, the next day.

Clare County Undersheriff Dwayne Miedzianowski said, “It was never a standoff. A family member called in saying Kerns was despondent, alone on a chair in the garage and had a semi-automatic weapon. The family said they were concerned about him. He actually had a semi-automatic rifle.”

Deputies were called to the scene around 9:30 a.m.

Kerns, labeled a felon, reportedly had a misdemeanor warrant for maintaining a drug house and a prior felony conviction. Reportedly he was distraught over a pending court date.

Following several attempts to contact Kerns with no response, officers obtained a search warrant and arrest warrant.

The Michigan State Police Emergency Services Team searched the home and garage without finding him. Miedzianowski said by the time deputies arrived on the scene Kerns had already fled from the home. During the search of the home, officers recovered multiple firearms.

Deputies began a search for the man using a K9 unit in the area near the home. The search was unsuccessful, and the Sheriff’s Office released a description and requested anyone seeing him to contact the Sheriff’s Office.

On the 24th they received a tip that Kerns was in the area at the house of an acquaintance, a release from the Clare County Sheriff’s Office said. “When he came out of the home to get a ride from an acquaintance, deputies attempted to arrest him and he attempted to flee on foot before he was apprehended.” He was not armed when he was taken into custody.

After being lodged at the Clare County Jail, Kerns was arraigned in 80th District Court by Magistrate Steven Worpell on charges authorized by the Clare County Prosecutor’s office including weapons-felony firearm, weapons-firearms possession by a felon, two counts of resisting and obstructing arrest causing injury and as a habitual offender 2nd offense.

His bond was set at $120,000 ten percent cash or surety. He remains lodged in the jail.

Sheriff Wilson thanked the community for tips that led to the arrest, and to several other agencies for their help during the incident.

The Sheriff’s deputies were assisted at the scene and during the arrest by the Michigan State Police, Clare Police, the Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division, Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Service and the Lincoln Township Fire and Rescue.