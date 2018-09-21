Kettlewell charged with sexual assault

September 21, 2018

Brian Kettlewell, 64 of Harrison, was arrested last Friday at his home on CSC charges after a month long investigation.

Kettlewell is accused of sexually assaulting two male victims, ages 14 and 16. The teens were acquaintances, a release from the Clare County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Clare County Prosecutor’s Office authorized charges against Kettlewell for one count of CSC-first degree; two counts of CSC – second degree and as a habitual offender – 2nd notice.

He was arraigned in 80th District Court by Magistrate Steven Worpell on the charges and his bond was set at $350,000 – ten percent.

He remains lodged at the Clare County Jail.