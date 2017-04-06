Kid’s Club opens in Clare

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

There is a new day care facility for youngsters in Clare. Vicki Farrell and Daughter-in-Law Erin Grant just joined forces to open “The Kid’s Club” on Vinewood Street in Clare, near the Brookwood fields and just a couple of blocks from the Imagination Gateway playground.

Vicki raised three sons (all Farwell graduates that live in the area) and was a stay-at-home mom for a time, but also a working mother. She has also been a resort manager in Montana, an assistant manager in Florida and a property manager in Wyoming. As a former working mom, she knows all about how difficult it can be to find good reliable day care for children.

In fact, she moved back to Clare to be near her grandchildren and to help out Erin, who was on a waiting list for day care for her own little ones, Taylor and Austin.

“I understand what she was going through,” Vicki said, “I spent many years having to juggle a work schedule and day care,” she said. “My career took me away from family so this was an avenue for me to change my career.”

Erin is working towards her Associates Degree in Early Childhood Education at Mid Michigan Community College and has only a couple of classes left to get her degree.

“When I decided to come back home and help out,” Vicki said, “Erin and I decided this would be a good venue for me to take on.” She bought the house, now remodeled for their day care, in December. On March 13 Vicki got her State of Michigan Day Care Provider license and on March 20 The Kid’s Club, a Home Group Day Care, officially opened. “Now I get to spend time with my grandchildren every day,” Vicki said.

Both Vicki and Erin love their new careers. “We have a close circle of friends here,” Erin said. “Many are working mothers struggling with day care like I was.” She said her own youngsters also now have a great day care and her son, nine-year-old Austin, is a big help with the little ones there.

“There just aren’t enough good children’s day care facilities here,” Vicki added. She said she is hoping to get her own certificate in Early Childhood Education.

The Kid’s Club is more than just a babysitting service. It is a “structured” day care setting that incorporates fun-filled learning activities and socialization skills with a goal of getting youngsters ready for pre-school. “We do what parents do. We try to carry though the learning process based on each child’s age,” Erin said.

Vicki added, “We do a lot of crafts, storytelling, dancing and exercise. We go for walks, greet neighbors and go to the playground nearly every day. We even have a Wi for activities like tennis.”

The “Club” also features a baby room, a quiet place for naps. Unlike some other day care facilities, they also welcome visits from parents anytime. “Moms and dads are always welcome to visit their little ones. And we take pictures and short videos of their youngsters which are sent out on a daily basis. We can also Facetime with parents.”

A typical daily schedule includes breakfast, circle time with group activities like reading, singing and dancing, lunch, outdoor time and snacks throughout the day. “We also provide both lunch and dinner if necessary, and meals are included,” Vicki said.

Erin said they will be participating in the food program through the State to continue to provide a guaranteed healthy diet program, similar to the ones available through the public schools.

The Kid’s Club, located at 1312 Vinewood, is just north of Brookwood and next to the Horizon Senior Living facility, It is open from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with other hours upon request and openings are available. A website is under development, but you can visit The Kid’s Club on Facebook. For more information you can give them a call at (406) 212-2512.