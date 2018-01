Kingsbury earns Masters degree

Melonie Kingsbury graduated on December 16, 2017 from Central Michigan University with her Master’s in Early Childhood Education.

Seen in the picture above with the head of the department of Early Childhood Education, Dr. Krystyna Nowak-Fabrykowski. Melonie is the Director of the Clare United Methodist Church Child Care Center and Preschool.

The Clare United Methodist Church is currently constructing a new facility for the Preschool and Center on East Seventh Street.