Kiwanis donates to band

Farwell Band Director Paul Shimmons, with students Kelsey and Montana Shimmons were presented with a $200 donation from the Clare Kiwanis. The money will go to support the growing program at Farwell. Another fundraiser coming up for the band program is February 11 at 6:30 pm -the 25th annual Cabin Fever Variety Show put on by the Band Boosters in the Jaime Performing Arts Center.