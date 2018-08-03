Korean statue unveiled during Ride for Freedom

August 3, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

“Ride for Freedom” participants as well as Korean War veterans and many others attended the unveiling of the new Korean War statue at Veterans’ Freedom Park last Saturday.

A Facebook post on the Facebook site for the park thanked the City of Harrison for the use of the equipment to place the statue and also John Phelps for his

backhoe precision.

Thanks also went to May Tessner-Rood, The Trails End, volunteers and participates of the Freedom Ride and those that came to the ceremony and toughed out the conditions throughout the day.

The post said “The unveiling of the Korean War Statue was a huge success and many Korea veterans were in attendance despite the pouring rain.

The funds raised from the Ride For Freedom will be added to funds raised during the coming January Snowball will go towards the Vietnam Statue.

Maye Tessner-Rood has been organizing fundraisers to purchase military statues for the Freedom Park in Harrison over the past three years.

Her efforts are separate from the Veterans’ Administration fundraisers, but she volunteers and supports the VA fundraisers for maintaining the Veterans’ Freedom Park as well.

She said, “I am proud to say that on Veterans’ Day 2017, we were able to unveil our first two statues: the Soldier’s Cross and a WWII Statue.” She added, “It took a village to raise enough money, but our village stepped up to the plate to meet the challenge. It has been the communities that have brought about our success.”

Rood said, “When we started the statue project we were looking at a five to eight year goal to purchase the first three statues, but because of your generosity, we have purchased the third statue honoring the veterans of the Korean War.”

Now the efforts continue as funds are raised for the next, and fourth statue in the park honoring the veterans of the Vietnam War.

Donations are also always welcome.