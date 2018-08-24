Korean War statue unveiled at Freedom Park

August 24, 2018

By Jenn Bomorra

Correspondent

Sunday August 19th, the Veterans Freedom Park in Harrison, had a Statue Celebration and Open House to thank their sponsors, veterans, and the public for the dedicated support they continue to give to the park and to the veterans.

During the open house event, many came out to tour the Freedom Parks grounds, learn what the park is all about, what they are working on, and to see the

newest addition of the installed Korean War statue that was unveiled along with the Forgotten Eagles RAM Freedom Ride on July 21st.

“We just wanted to give back a little something to those who help support the Veteran’s Freedom Park” said, Renee Haley.

The official unveiling of the Korean War statue was honored during a ceremony at the park with many Korean War Era veterans and their families were in attendance amongst other war veterans and supporters in the pouring rain and tough weather conditions.

“ It was fitting that it was pouring rain that day during the ceremony here when the statue was originally unveiled, because during the Korean War, the weather was almost constant rain”, exclaimed Renee Haley.

The Korean War statue cost value came in at $32,000 dollars respectfully. The next statue that is being set into motion possibly by next year will be the Vietnam War statue for the Veterans Freedom Park addition. The money donated from the Freedom Ride last month and the upcoming January 2019 Snowball event will be going towards the new Vietnam statue.

The Robert Friese 5K Run/Walk and the Golf Outings for the Veterans go towards supporting the Veterans Freedom Park itself, as in maintenance and upkeep of the property. These are the only two events that help maintain the park.

The Vietnam statue that’s in the works and in the process of funds needed to purchase will come in right around the same amount of $32,000, give or take some depending on the model of the statue chosen by the Veteran’s committee.

The next fundraising event to help support The Veterans Freedom Park is the 6th Annual Golf Outing for Veteran’s that is set for 10 am September 15th 2018 at The Snow Snake Golf Course.