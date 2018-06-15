Kuhns pleads guilty to murdering, burying Hempel

June 15, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

James Bryan Kuhns, 36 of Farwell, pled guilty Tuesday to the April, 2016 murder of Leonard Hempel, 54, also of Farwell.

Kuhns pled guilty to homicide open murder, but whether it will be ruled first or second degree murder will be determined in a penalty hearing on July 10th at 10 a.m. when the Judge will hear testimony on the case.

Kuhns and his girlfriend Angela Hempel, now 33 of Farwell, were arraigned and Kuhns charged with open murder on May 3, 2016 following the discovery of Leonard Hempel’s body buried behind the Surrey Township home May 1st. Angela Hempel was also charged with open murder as well as lying to a peace officer.

Leonard Hempel was reported missing April 26, 2016, but said he had not been seen since April 9th. Family and friends searching for him discovered a “disturbed” area in the garden behind his home on South Road and Stonehenge Drive in Surrey Township on May 1st. A nephew began digging and found clothing they believed belonged to Hempel. They immediately notified police who were called to the scene around 6:30 p.m. that day.



Clare County Sheriff’s Office deputies and State Police found the body, which was later identified.

In mid-June, 2016, Angela Hempel, then 31, pled guilty to lying to police, concealing death and as an accessory after the fact in connection with her father’s murder in April.

In late August she was sentenced to one year in jail for her part in the murder.