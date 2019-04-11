Lady Hornets split twinbill with Grayling

April 11, 2019

by Ben Murphy

Sports Writer

Above: Sierra Fredenburg fires to first base for an out.

photos by Ben Murphy

Sara Gillespie ropes a base hit.

The Grayling softball team came to Harrison Monday night, for a non-league doubleheader. There was no shortage of runs on the night, as the teams played to a split with Grayling winning game one 20-14 and Harrison claiming a 14-7 win in the night cap.



Emily Lipovsky took the loss in game one, though only six of the 20 runs were earned. She gave up 13 hits and struck out one batter.



Lipovsky and Pell had three hits and three RBI each, Sara Gillespie had a triple, single and one RBI, Julia Jackson had a double, single and two RBI with Taylor Price, Marley McVicar and Erin Coughlin adding one hit each.

Lipovsky got the win in game two, as she tossed six innings and gave up seven runs, five earned on 11 hits and two strikeouts.



Karley Greenfield had a triple, double and two RBI, Jackson had a double, two singles and two RBI, Lipovsky had two hits and two RBI, Gillespie had two hits and one RBI, Sierra Fredenburg, Price, McVicar and Coughlin had one hit apiece with Coughlin driving in two runs and Price hitting in one.

On Thursday, April 4, the Hornets played a non-league game at Whittemore-Prescott, where they picked up a high-scoring 16-10 victory in eight innings. Game two was called due to cold and darkness before it became official.



Jayne Hamilton got the win in relief, tossing three scoreless innings and striking out three batters. Liopvsky pitched the first five innings and struck out four.



Jackson had a double, single and two RBI and Lipovsky had two hits and three RBI. Gillespie had one hit while Price drove in two runs.

Harrison (2-3 overall) hosted St. Louis on Thursday, hosts Chippewa Hills on Monday and hosts Evart on Thursday.



“Overall, we just need to continue to get better each day,” head coach Jamie Lipovsky said. “We are still striving to become better defensively. We are making too many errors and our pitching staff needs to lower the walk totals. As for our offense, we are striking the ball decent. We have to do a better job hitting from one-through-nine as some innings we struggle moving runners and driving in runners in scoring position with two outs.”

