Lady Pioneers hope to make a difference

October 19, 2018

by Ben Murphy

Sports Writer

The Clare volleyball team believes that you can be the difference. The Lady Pioneers along with their head coach Shannon Zinser have taken part this season in ‘Be the Change’, a movement that aims to help people of all ages by spreading awareness of mental health.

“Kids just have a lot of anxiety these days, there is a lot of pressure on kids to do things sooner, faster and better,” Clare volleyball head coach Shannon Zinser said. “They just have to learn to support each other. We’re trying to help them understand how to do that and just to be kind. The biggest thing is that the girls have owned this and have really worked their butts off for this cause. This has been very cool.”

When Zinser approached her team about taking up the cause, she was blown away by their response. Her squad even took the time to hand write nearly 500 encouraging notes and placing them on each students locker in the high school.

“They own it, they are completely invested in making a difference and they feel like they can make a difference,” she said. “They have grabbed a hold of this and really decided what we were going to do with it. We want to give people the tools and ability to reach out and talk about it. If they can make a difference in one person’s life, it will be worth it.”

The cause culminates in Thursday’s home volleyball game with Pinconning. The night starts off with a silent auction at 5 p.m., with the freshmen and junior varsity games starting at 6. In between these games and the start of the varsity contest, players will give a ‘Be the Change’ presentation. T-shirts and bracelets that say ‘Kindness is always in Style’ have been for sale by the team since the start of the cause and will be available at the game as well. The funds raised will be used throughout the school year for special events that coincide with the cause.

Seniors take on ‘Be the Change’

Kennedy Blackburn

“Be change the change means to me that a small group of people being able to teach a huge amount of people, spreading awareness about a topic that is close to all of our hearts,” she said. “This has taught me mostly that it really takes very little to do something that can make a huge difference in one persons day, world, life or week. There are so many ways Be the Change has helped other people but I think the biggest way is just spreading awareness-helping people understand what mental health is and just making it known that this is a real issue and that we can make a difference with simple actions.”

Jayce Jordan

“To be able to spread awareness and inform people how real mental health is, is important to me,” she said. “This is the perfect opportunity to be able to spend awareness and really get people involved. To be a part of Be the Change and at least try to get people informed and spread common knowledge about mental health, can help other people understand, and that’s part of our goal. We want people to know they are supported and that these illnesses are nothing to be ashamed of.”

Rease Tank

“Being a part of be the change makes me feel that I can truly help others,” she said. “It brings our community together to support something that is especially important to us as a whole. Be the change is something that hits home and also simply needs attention. We have faced many mental health concerns in our community and I feel as though this project has helped bring better awareness and will continue to help as we do it in the future.

Kylie Chicilli

“I think Be The Change reaches people and lets them know that we care and that they are important,” she said. “It allows people to have open discussions and feel like that have outlets. The bracelets are great reminders every day of how we should treat each other and ourselves. I hope our Be The Change efforts show people what a supportive community we live in and how one kind word to someone can impact them greatly.”