Lady Pioneers win two, lose two

April 11, 2019
by Ben Murphy
Sports Writer
The Clare softball team wasn’t able to pick up a win playing in Beal City Tuesday night. The Lady Pioneers dropped both sides of the non-league doubleheader, 10-9 and 12-4.
Game one saw Abby Mellish take the loss as she tossed all seven innings and gave up 10 runs, six earned on eight hits, four strikeouts and four walks.
With two hits apiece in the game were Mellish, Savannah Robinson and Monica McPhall.
Game two had Robinson take the loss, as she tossed five innings and gave up 12 runs, seven earned on 11 hits, five strikeouts and one walk.
McPhall had a double and a single to lead the offense with Robinson adding a single and two RBI.
On Friday Clare hosted Cadillac for a pair of non-league games, when it picked up a pair of wins, 8-6 and 13-11.
Getting the win in game one was Robinson as she tossed all seven innings and gave up six runs, four earned on 10 hits, seven strikeouts and three walks.
Sparking the offense was Brooklyn Tocco and Mellish with two hits apiece, Payton Pace had a single and three RBI and Cassidy Ogg had a double.
Mellish claimed the win in game two, pitching a complete game and giving up 11 runs, seven earned on 11 hits, five strikeouts and one walk.
Mellish, Tocco and Robinson had three hits each while Amber Hochstetler, McPHall and Nicole Taylor had two hits each.
Clare (2-4 overall) was at Reed City on Thursday, hosts Pinconning on Tuesday and heads to Bullock Creek on Thursday.
