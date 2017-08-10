Lake caboose moved to new location

Local volunteers got a taste of the hard labor involved in building a railroad. Preparing the new site on August 1 for the caboose and driving in the first “golden spike” are (left to right): Ralph Hubbard, Matt Brassinger, CJ Wemple and Project Manager Greg Butcher.

The caboose in Lake looks pretty good for being 100 years old. With its shiny new coat of paint, it will now be showcased in a new location next to the Pere Marquette State Trail. The finishing touch will be a decorative iron fence to frame the iconic piece of railway history in Garfield Township.

The relocation was a project of the Friends of Garfield Township Parks, a local non-profit group that does fundraising for projects that improve and maintain parks and community spaces in Garfield Township. The caboose was moved August 7 by Central Michigan Crane in preparation for the Lake Station Trailhead, a development project being made possible with a grant awarded by the MDNR Trust Fund.

Each length of rail weighs nearly 1200 pounds. It took the whole crew to inch the rail into place: CJ Wemple, Ralph Hubbard, Matt Brassinger, Garfield Township Supervisor Dave Byl, Project Manager Greg Butcher, and Maintenance Supervisor Bill Scheall. Rick’s Excavating lightened much of the workload with the stonework and heavy lifting. 

The Norfolk Southern rail car was built in 1917 and donated to the former Lake Community Association in 1993. New painting was facilitated last fall by local Boy Scout Stephen Conroy for his Eagle Scout badge. The next step will be to restore the interior damaged by vandalism.

