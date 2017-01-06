Lake couple found dead in home Wednesday

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A 43-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman, Glen Chedester and Kimberly Chedester, were found dead in their Garfield Township home Wednesday morning according to information from Lt. Mike Bailey at the Clare County Sheriff’s Department.

He said the couple were found in the bedroom of their home in the 6000 block of Lone Pine Drive in Lake around 9 a.m. January 4, by their 19-year-old son.

CCSD investigators have called their deaths “suspicious,” and believe that the deaths may be related to suspected drug use. Bailey said autopsies were scheduled for the man and woman. “ Their deaths are still under investigation,” he said.