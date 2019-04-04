Lake DAV celebrates a year as senior center

April 4, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

When the County’s senior meal site closed in Lake last year, it prompted a public outcry from the senior citizens of that area at the loss of their gathering place, which was the home of the Lake Disabled American Veterans.

“I think it was a blessing in disguise,” said Lake DAV Treasurer Gail Platz. “We can do so much more now with special activities than we could before with special events. We were restricted in what we could do.”

On March 21st they celebrated their first year as a center for seniors and for community members of all ages. “Most people don’t realize that we are still here operating our own meal site and activities. Everything we do is funded through donations,” Gail added. “We have become a community center for all!”

They have added many special activities and even operate a “thrift store” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Wednesday and Friday, featuring donated clothing and household goods including furniture and appliances, all with low prices. “We have everything here,” Platz said, “and most items are only 25 cents.” The funds that

the store raises goes to pay for the meal site they also operated there two days a week, every Wednesday and Friday.

The store is staffed by DAV Post Commander Jason Vaughan, DAV Treasurer and meal spokesperson Gail Platz, Betty Phillips, Becky Meddaugh and Judy Ballard.

Commander Vaughan said the DAV building has been in operation there for 35 years. “We purchased it from Farwell Schools,” he said, “and spent several years fixing it up.”

Gail said the Red Hat Ladies also meet at the DAV Post on the second Friday of each month. Another new activity, Line Dancing Classes have now started and are held each Wednesday at 10 a.m. They are also starting a monthly dance to be held on the 4th Saturday of each month beginning at 6 p.m. Gail said, “It will be a jam session with both a live band and a DJ.

With the help of a crew of volunteers and donations to support it, the Lake DAV still provides a meal at 11:30 a.m.

every Wednesday and Friday, with an average of 40 or more attending each time.

Gail said the meals were developed by Charlene Merritt and Gay Ann Messier.

The kitchen volunteers, who donate their time, include Larry Marme, Dennis Light, Gay Ann Messier, Darlene Marme, Becky Meddaugh, Linda Harris, Penny Farris, Judy Bohy and Lucy Snover.

Attendees of all ages come to share a meal and get together with friends. The oldest is Don Bowen, who was commander of the DAV there for nine years. He is now 95 years old.

There’s no charge for the meal, but a donation box is available so folks can pay whatever they can afford to help provide the meal supplies.

The meals, featuring a menu made in their own kitchen, include meat, potatoes, vegetable, and/or salad, bread, deviled eggs, carrots, pickles and more on their relish trays. They make everything in the kitchen except for the desserts: cakes and pies and cookies, which are made by volunteer Grant Marcou and brought to the site each Wednesday and Friday.

The gathering starts with announcements of birthdays and recognition of the ages of the group and events that are coming up.

Following the meal, many stay to play bingo for donated prizes and most participate in a 50-50 drawing. Funds from that drawing are also used to help fund the meals.

“Anyone is welcome,” Gail added.” “The biggest thing is the laughter that goes on here.”

The DAV post is located at 9480 School Street in Lake.

For information call Platz at 544-2167 or Vaughan at 544-2166.

