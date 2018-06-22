Lake George celebrates hot rods, hot dogs

June 22, 2018

By Steve Landon

Correspondent

Photos by Steve Landon

Morning rains that put a bit of a damper on the 2017 show attempted to make an appearance again this year. Threating deep dark clouds rolled in Saturday morning before many displayers ever left home. Sadly just the threat of rain kept many collectors and fans away, those who made the trek where rewarded with another great day showing their vehicles, chatting with old friends and visiting with fellow motor heads. While the clouds looked menacing they were only able to squeeze out a few sprinkles.

Thanks to a booming economy, decent weather and great events, car, truck and motorcycle collectors of all ages are coming out of the woodwork to show off wheeled pride and joys. This past Saturday the friendly folks of Lake George rolled out the red carpet for the Sixth Annual “Hot Rods & Hot Dogs Car Show” sponsored by The Sons of the American Legion Post 558 in Farwell.

A beautiful, colorful patriotic program launched this year’s show when the Honor Guard of Post 558 marched down the street past the line of cars to the podium for opening ceremonies. Our nations colors held high, Army Veteran Robert Mulrenin sang the National Anthem with his truly golden voice.

As in past years the event drew a good selection, classic and custom cars, hot rods, trucks and as well as some motorcycles. While there were many old style cars, this year’s event saw another increase in muscle cars and trucks of all shapes, sizes and design. If it was fast and loud you can bet young and old were checking it out, dreaming of blasting down an open stretch of empty highway or beating their buddy on the drag strip.

In addition to the vehicles on display vendors offered unique items for sale and games kept youngsters busy. The Lincoln Township fire department gave away free smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. The Sheriff’s department gave out free hot dogs. A raffle was held to benefit the Lake George neighborhood watch and one lucky boy and girl won a new bike.

Thanks to hard work by volunteers, sponsors and the many car and motorcycle buffs that took a chance on the weather, this year’s show was a success. Plans are already in the works for 2019.