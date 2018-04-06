Lake man faces obscenity charges

April 6, 2018

By John Raffel

Correspondent

The Mecosta County 77th District Court has confirmed to the Marion Press reports that a Lake resident is facing charges for allegedly sending sexually explicit material to a juvenile.

It was confirmed Michael Glenn McKenzie, 37, of Lake will be charged with one count of distributing sexually explicit visual or verbal material to children and one count of furnishing obscenity to children.

According to published reports, the charge contends McKenzie disseminated the material to a 14-year-old boy and documents state the incidents occurred between Jan. 2 and Jan. 24 in Wheatland Township, Mecosta County.

A Chippewa Hills Intermediate School liaison officer notified the Mecosta County Sheriff’s office of the incident.

Reports indicate McKenzie is accused of texting a minor child pornographic material which the boy then showed to others on a school bus.

McKenzie faces punishment of a felony of up to two years in prison and fines of up to $10,000 for distributing sexually explicit visual or verbal matter to children.

He’s facing a 90-day misdemeanor for furnishing obscenity to children.

A preliminary examination is set for 1:30 p.m., on Tuesday, April 17 in 77th District Court. A bond was set for $25,000.