Lake man injured in crash

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A 48-year-old Lake man, Johnny White, was critically injured when he was thrown from his vehicle in a crash early Saturday morning.

The accident happened on Maple Grove Road near Bringold in Surrey Township around 2:13 a.m.

White’s vehicle apparently left the roadway and went into a ditch before colliding with a driveway. The vehicle went airborne and then collided with a tree, a release from Undersheriff Dwayne Miedzianowski of the Clare County Sheriff’s Department. White was not wearing a seatbelt.

White was airlifted to Spectrum Health Butterworth for treatment and was listed in critical condition.

Clare County Deputies were assisted at the scent by the Surrey Township Fire Department, Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Service, AeroMed-Spectrum Health Air Ambulance and Clute’s Towing.

The accident is still under investigation, Miedzianowski said. On Wednesday he added that the driver, White, was still in critical condition.