Lake’s Fitch dies in head-on

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A head-on collision, caused by an eastbound driver in the westbound lanes of US-10 in Midland County early Tuesday morning, killed the drivers of both vehicles.

The collision reportedly happened around 4:51 a.m. just east of M-18 in Jerome Township.

Steven Fitch, 57 of Lake, a Freeland man Brandon Scherzer, 23 of Freeland, were both killed in the crash. Fitch was driving a driving a 2000 Dodge Dakota pickup, and Scherzer was driving a 2015 Chevy Silverado pickup.

Several miles of westbound US-10 lanes were closed for about three hours for the accident investigation, beginning just west of Freeland Road and one lane reopening around 8:40 a.m. according to a 9 & 10 internet post. The freeway was fully open again around 1 p.m.

Just before the crash, Fitch’s truck was spotted headed east in the westbound lane just west of Coleman Road. Several people reportedly made 9-1-1 calls to report the vehicle on the wrong side of the frreway. The head-on collision with Scherzer’s truck happened shortly after the calls came in.

The accident remains under investigation while toxicology reports for drugs or alcohol are completed. The tests could take up to a month.