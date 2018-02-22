Landlord arrested for firing shotgun to scare tenant

February 22, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A Mt. Pleasant man is facing charges after he reportedly fired off a shotgun in a tenant’s back yard Tuesday.

According to a release from Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main, Isabella County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a 911 call from a woman who told dispatchers that “someone was shot.”

Officers arrived at a residence in the 8000 block of East Broadway in Chippewa Township and determined that a neighbor had fired off a shotgun in the back yard of the caller’s residence.

No one was hit during the gunfire.

During the investigation, deputies learned that the shooter was the caller’s landlord. The two had reportedly been in a text message argument over the rent being due. The altercation escalated until the man allegedly came into the back yard of the rental property and fired off a round from a shotgun.

He then returned to his home before officers arrived on the scene.

The man reportedly refused to have any contact with the officers by phone or through any other communication.

Eventually deputies and a Michigan State Police Trooper were able to communicate with him through an open back door in his residence and take him into custody on charges including weapons offense and felon in possession of a firearm. Two guns were seized from his residence and a report on the incident sent to the Prosecuting Attorney for review.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by the MSP and Chippewa Tribal Police Department. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident.