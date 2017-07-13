Large assisted living facility to break ground in Clare

By Pat Maurer

The approximate 80 acres Clare School District property on the north side of Clare (behind the Days Inn and Dan Ashcraft property) behind Farm and Fleet and Mancinos, will be the site of the new nearly 40,000 square foot Pioneer Golden Estates, a 60-unit facility for independent living, assisted living and memory care.

Sale of the property was completed June 30.

A Ground Breaking for the new facility is scheduled for Friday, July 21st at 11 a.m. and the community is invited, City Manager Ken Hibl said.

The new property owners are Jason and Jon Bartlett, dairy farmers from Sterling and the new facility will be managed by Nurse and Licensed Administrator Rachel Bartlett, LNHA, BA, LPN, CDP. She is Jason’s wife and will be Pioneer Golden Estates General Manager. She is also Partner/Co-Founder of Eden Fields Assisted Living and Memory Care.

Rachel said, “The initial phase [of the new facility] will consist of 60 apartments; 20 Independent Living, 20 Assisted Living, and 20 Memory Care. The Assisted Living and Memory Care will be state licensed. There will be a courtyard, gardens, community/activity rooms, as well as a full time nurse on staff and full time activities director. All apartments have their own bathroom and shower and they are all private.”

She added, “The independent living will have all appliances, including a washer and dryer. It will include bi-weekly housekeeping and activities.”

“We are hoping to be up and running by spring 2018,” she said.

Hibl said, “Rachel currently owns and operates an assisted living/memory care facility in Standish.” He said, “Rachel’s goal is to commence construction this year. To achieve that goal, she will tentatively make her formal site plan presentation to the Planning Commission for consideration and approval in August with construction to commence shortly thereafter.”

He added, “Rachel and her family are very excited to become a part of the Clare Community; this is a great opportunity for us to welcome them to Clare.”

Access to the site is off McGuirk Drive (street between the carwash/kwik-lube & Wendy’s Restaurant)…the site is just off the west end of the pavement on McGuirk Drive.