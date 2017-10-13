Larman sentenced up to 40 years

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Kenneth Larman, arrested last December on an outstanding warrant, and for meth possession and maintaining a drug house, pled guilty to operating and

maintaining a meth lab as a habitual 4th offender on July 19.

Larman, 41 at the time of his arrest, was sentenced on four felony drug charges by Judge Roy Mienk Tuesday in Circuit Court to serve 19 months to 40 years in prison, according to a Facebook post by Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis.

He was given credit for 132 days served and ordered to pay $68 state costs, $130 crime victim rights fee, $500 court costs, a $500 fine and $500 in court appointed attorney fees, Ambrozaitis said.

Larman and two others were arrested December 16th at a Hamilton Township residence , when Clare County Deputies got a tip on the location of a wanted fugitive. They discovered Larman in possession of methamphetamine at a residence on Springwood Lake in Hamilton Township. They discovered more meth, components to make the drug and an active meth lab at the residence.

Larman, James Morche, 22, and Kari Larman, 40, were all arrested on drug charges.