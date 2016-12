Larson names Good Citizens



Larson Elementary is pleased to announce our Good Citizens for the month of November 2016. Kindergarten: Kairi Montegue, Easton Rhodes, Jayden Parks, Joshua O’Day, Xain Domzal First: Hazel Saxton, Zoey Balcer, Ava Larue, Bailey Shugg, Second: Jeanette Zimmerman, Makena Dowdy, Blake McKinney, Caitlin Kirby