Last day for Farwell students still undecided

March 29, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

The last day of school for Farwell students this year was originally set for June 5th, but students are now facing an undetermined extended time in classes.

Because the district had 21 snow days this year and only nine of those were forgiven, without any changes in the schedule for the year, students would have had an additional 12 days of school.

To reduce that time, Superintendent Steven Scoville reported to the board March 18th, “An additional four to five days may be granted [by the State Legislature] but we will not know until mid-April.”

Now the administration is working to eliminate some of those additional days. Already they have changed half-days scheduled for March and April to full days of school and are looking at other options to eliminate some of the additional days before the end of the year arrives.

Farwell seniors, at least will still finish their classes on May 8th and graduate on May 19th.

In a discussion at the Workshop on the 18th, a discussion about setting dates for next year. For 2020 the recommendation is to make graduation on the first Sunday in June and the seniors last day on the Thursday before Memorial Day.

In another matter, Scoville reported to the board that the first round of the application for a technology grant has been approved. He said, “Farwell Area Schools is one of eight districts moving forward to a second round.” Of those eight schools, he continued, “two will receive money.”

The board also voted to approve some changes in the spring athletics bussing in a cost saving measure. Athletic Director Mike Groulz will meet with athletes’ parents on April 4th at 6 p.m. at the high school to discuss the changes.

Other business at the Workshop included:

*A report from Scoville that the, “State Financial Budget may possibly have more money for At-Risk and Special Education,” although he said, “the budget is not final and may not be in place in a timely manner for schools to set their budgets;”

*Approval to hire Mariann Anthony for the kitchen;

*A report on the Board Training at the Michigan Association of School Boards’ conference.

*A draft of a strategic plan for three to five year targets and priorities and district goals.

*A closed session to discuss the superintendent evaluation.