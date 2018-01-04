Lawsuit against City denied

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A lawsuit filed against Clare City by resident Tom Dunn charging that City officials excessively estimated his April FOYA [Freedom of Information] request, has been dismissed by 55th District Court Judge Roy G. Mienk, City Manager Ken Hibl told the Commission Tuesday evening.

Dunn, represented by Attorney David J. Gilbert of Mt. Pleasant, filed the lawsuit in September claimed that the City staff’s estimate for the material he requested was an “amount which amounts to extortion of a free and transparent government agency.”

Last April, Dunn had requested to view/copy the original City Charter (1909), the ballot question for the charter, the adoption record of electors and the election results.

Dunn said he requested the documents because he is doing property rights research in preparation for the possibility of writing a book on the history of property in the State of Michigan.

The City staff’s estimate of the costs to fill his request was $1,102.09 with a deposit required of $525.00. Dunn had said he also received another estimate from the City that there would be a charge of $48.75 for copies.

The legal complaint filed by Gilbert on Dunn’s behalf said the estimate made by the City staff said it would take [up to] 55 man hours to review the records books in the City’s vault.

Dunn, through his attorney, filed an appeal of the estimated charges May 25th “requesting a review of the estimated fee or a reduction of the fee to a reasonable amount”.

That appeal was denied July 7th.

Gilbert charged that the City violated the FOYA law because the appeal was not handled within the allotted time required and that the estimate given by the City was excessive.

Although the City was required to respond to the appeal within ten days with a notice of extension or a notice that the appeal would be handled within ten days after the first commission or board meeting of the City following the appeal, “the City failed to respond in any manner,” the complaint stated.

In September City Manager Hibl said that the estimate was not a final bill. The City’s Attorney, Gretchen, Olsen, Plunket and Cooney of Petoskey, refused a settlement offered by Dunn’s attorney.

Hibl continued, “It [the FOYA request] was a manual search” and that they “had given Dunn options. We offered to allow Mr. Dunn to search for the documents himself in the records,” Hibl said. “He didn’t want to do that.”

The lawsuit asked that the City pay a civil fine because they violated the State Act by charging an excessive fee and estimating excessive charges for the requested documents.

The City was represented in the lawsuit by Gretchen L. Olsen.

Judge Mienk’s December 4th order said, “It is hereby ordered that Plaintiff’s Motion for Summary Disposition is denied…” It also said, “It is further ordered that Defendants’ Motion for Summary Disposition is granted…and Plaintiff’s Complaint is dismissed with prejudice and without costs.”

Hibl told the board Tuesday that he was glad the matter had been settled.