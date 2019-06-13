Lee, Johnson, Reed sentenced

June 13, 2019

Kenneth Howard Lee

Clayton Robert Reed

Jennifer Johnson

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A Rosebush man, Kenneth Howard Lee, and a Farwell woman, Jennifer Alana-Louise Johnson, were each sentenced to up to five years in prison and a Harrison man, Clayton Robert Reed, was sentenced to up to two years in Circuit Court Monday by Judge Roy Mienk.



Lee’s sentencing resulted from his April 22nd guilty plea to “operating while intoxicated – 3rd offense.”



Lee was sentenced by Judge Mienk to prison for from 23 months to five years with credit for 80 days already served and ordered to pay a total of $1,433 in fines, costs and court appointed attorney fees.



In another sentencing, Johnson, who had also pled guilty to “operating while intoxicated – 3rd offense, resist and obstruct a police officer and flee and elude a police officer – 4th degree as a habitual second offender, will now serve from 17 months to five years in prison, Judge Mienk ordered Monday. Johnson will be given credit for 25 days served and was ordered to pay $1,929. In fines costs, and court appointed attorney fees.



Reed, who had previously pled guilty to “resist and obstruct a police officer” on October 23, 2018, and was on probation for 24 months after serving a 12-month jail sentence, is back in jail and will now serve another sentence in prison of 16 months to two years with credit for 286 days served, Judge Mienk ordered. Reed pled guilty to a probation violation. He was also ordered to pay an additional $150 in court appointed attorney fees.

