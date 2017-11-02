Lee resigns as Farwell Treasurer

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Tracy Lee, Treasurer for the Village of Farwell, announced on Facebook Tuesday that she has resigned from the position.

Lee was put on an unpaid four-week suspension at an October 11 special meeting of the Village Council for what Village President Gina Hamilton said involved a conflict with other office staff, and what she called ‘micromanaging other employees’.”

The vote for Lee’s suspension, held at special meeting and approved with a 6-1 vote, followed one that was not approved in a 2-5 vote to terminate her employment.

Lee was appointed Treasurer of the Village at the May 2, 2016 meeting at the same time as new Clerk Kayla Randle and Office Assistant Mindy Campbell. With some volunteer help, Lee had been handling both Clerk and Treasurer’s position since former Clerk/Treasurer Janet Conlay was terminated in early February, 2016.

In her post, Lee said, “… I resigned from the Village of Farwell, my heart aches but I think it’s the best decision for me. I’m gonna miss the residents and you all know I loved doing my duties at the Village, most of all the Farmers Market.”

She continued on the post, “I’m not admitting I did wrong, because I feel I didn’t, but I’m not going to keep entertaining nonsense.”

She said she has begun the interview process for a new position elsewhere.