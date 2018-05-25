Lego competition winners announced

May 25, 2018

Farwell Area Schools recently held their 2nd Annual Lego Competition for Preschool-12th Grade. Competitors were judged on general aesthetics, ingenuity, creativity, and a writing component.

They met this challenge head on with magnificent creations!

Many of the projects were within a few points of one another and left the judges with some difficult decisions! Winners received fabulous prizes which ranged from Lego sets to gift certificates.

These prizes were possible due, in part, to a donation from the Farwell Woman’s Club. Thank you to all who came out to compete!

Farwell Area Schools and the competitors are especially grateful to both the Farwell Woman’s Club and the community volunteers who offered to judge the competition.

We are already looking forward to next year’s competition!

Competition Winners:

Preschool – 1st Grade: Callen Mogg – 1st Place, Paxton Terrian and Lilian Giles – Tied for 2nd place

2nd -3rd Grade: Jordan Blain – 1st Place, Mya Yarhouse – 2nd place, Joslyn Szott – 3rd Place

4th Grade: Susie Carman – 1st Place, Braxton O’Bryant – 2nd Place, Dylan Mitchell – 3rd Grade

5th – 7th: Madison Forfinski – 1st Place

8th – 12th: Ryleigh Horodyski – 1st Place