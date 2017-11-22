Letters of Holiday Hope from our Readers

Help with necessities

Dear Clare County Review,

We are a family of four. We have been in a hotel living because of a situation that made us end up homeless. I have been trying to go back to work but am too sick. Husband is disabled and two adult children with us can’t find jobs. We are in need of clothes and hygiene products as well as laundry supplies. We lost everything we ever had. We are trying to move forward but just need this little bit of help that could change are lives.

Thank you and God bless.

In need of a miracle for the holiday season

To Whom It May Concern,

I read about your request for disadvantaged families to write and advise what could be done to help make their Christmas a happier occasion.

In February of this year, my mother and I became foster parents to my two youngest nieces. With their addition to the home, many changes needed to be made to the home to be in compliance with foster care laws.

My mother is an elderly, disabled widow of a disabled Vietnam veteran and living on fixed income. She is also now on dialysis, going to be put on the transplant list, and needing to have a botched artificial knee removed and spacer put in until all this heals.

I have been unemployed since last November, appealing the decision for SSD. That being said, the work done on the home was from my initial 401K which was rolled into an IRA. I was using this to pay my bills until the SSD went thru. Needless to say, the money went much faster with the work needing done and now the IRA is gone. I’m in danger of losing my vehicle.

The foster care licensing representative still wants further work done on the home and there are things that were only partway done that need completion. The carpet upstairs needs removed, the subfloor repaired, and some kind of solid flooring put down with throw rugs.

I moved all the bookcases and books in the basement into an unfinished mini-barn and it needs insulated and finished so that the books and other items stored there are not damaged. There is a small dog run off the back door, but if it could be expanded, with gates, it would make it much easier for us and more room for them to run and play and do their business.

There also seems to be quite an issue with our wood stove, which my father made several years ago. We were told that foster care would try to help us find a manufactured stove to put in so as to alleviate their concerns, but this never happened. We’ve had the fire chief out to look at it, a building inspector, and a professional chimney sweep. My brother who lives next door built the steel cage around the stove that was a requirement of licensing so as to protect the teenage foster girls. There is also no duct work in the home.

The sink upstairs has its own separate septic tank in the front yard and this is not draining right now, so we have to scoop the water out of the sinks and dump it into the toilet to drain those sinks. We need that front septic dug up and fixed.

We have one “working” tractor that would be used for plowing snow this winter, and I paid to have it repaired this summer, but it’s not working again and neither I nor my mom can pay to have it repaired again.

Mom will have quite a bit of trouble trying to get around the home once that artificial knee is replaced with a spacer. We have an amigo that was given to her by the daughters of her now deceased best friend, but there is no way that it can go between the addition of the home and the upstairs, so either a ramp or lift is needed to help her get around her own home.

Money is obviously extremely tight and so Christmas presents are a strong worry. Mom has always made Christmas be such a big, old fashioned tradition. The entire family comes to us for presents and the meal. In addition to the two nieces that are in foster care with us, I also have one niece from another brother that lives with us. We have the trees, but mom goes overboard with gifts and is worried that she will let so many down as she won’t be able to do as much as she has in the past, and I’m not able to help at all this year.

Mom is also concerned as she still owes some money on land taxes. Her church paid the bulk of them, but she hasn’t been able to handle anything herself, having been more in the hospital than out this year.

This is the first year that the foster girls will be with us for Christmas without their mother, who died last August, very suddenly. Their father is my youngest brother and he was arrested for child abuse and can have no contact with one of his daughters for two years. We so wanted to make this first Christmas with us that much more memorable for them!

My sister, her husband, and my eldest niece (along with her son, my first great-nephew) are in danger of losing their home. We have a lot next to our home, our land, in which mom said they could put a house up to live. They cannot afford to buy one and would be homeless. My brother-in-law is currently on disability, my sister is appealing the denial of her SSD and my niece is holding two part-time jobs! I wish there was some way we could help them with a home next door, as my sister is the one helping me the most with my mother and all the dialysis and doctor trips.

I know this is quite a list, and I’m humiliated to be in this position, having worked for so many years and taken care of so many myself, to now have to ask for help is hard. The main concerns would be the home and the mini-barn. Any help would be so greatly appreciated!

Thank you for reading and listening! Thank you for any help that you give to any families this year! You are correct, the improving economy has yet to hit small town America.

Thank you

Need gifts for children

Dear Clare Review,

Our family has done what we can to keep a roof over our kid’s heads, food on the table, and clothes on their backs. We just found out we will still be in our home for Christmas, but not long afterwards.

Not having a vehicle is making things rough trying to do toys for tots or any of the Christmas organizations going on. Just want our kid’s to know that they were good this year. We will always make the best of what we have. We want this Christmas to be special because this is our first Christmas in our own home in years. Last year at this time we were homeless. We have come a long way.

Merry Christmas and God Bless.

Help with items for 4-month-old twins

Hello.

I live next door to 4 month old twins. A boy and a girl. I was reaching out to get help with Christmas for these two lovely babies. They did two and a half months in Saginaw NICU. It was a rough journey for them and mom and dad. They both love light up toys, things that move or sound, soft blankets, if it’s not too much to ask highchairs. They are both in 6-9 month clothing. Size 3 diapers. Sippy cups or bottles. Please help mom and dad out with these two angles. Let’s give them a good 1st Christmas. It was rough to get this information from the parents but I managed please help them out.

Thank you