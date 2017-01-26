Lipovsky says budget biggest challenge

By John Raffel

Correspondent

Karen Lipovsky is ready for another tenure as chairperson of the Clare County Board of Commissioners. Lipovsky was elected chair of the commissioners at the board’s January monthly organizational meeting. She represents county residents in the townships of Winterfield, Summerfield, Frost, Greenwood and the northwestern quarter of Hayes.

She’s a Democrat and her party has regained majority control of the commission which results in her election as chair. She replaces Republican Jack Kleinhardt, who was chairman, and now has been re-elected to the vice-chairman spot. The chairman’s job basically means she’s the point person for the commission, Lipovsky said.

“I speak to the press and do other things on the boards behalf,” she said. At this point, Lipovsky said she can’t speculate on what the top issues will be in 2017 other than the usual challenges of dealing with the budget. Her predecessor mentioned how challenging it was putting the 2016-17 budget together and predicted it wasn’t going to be easier for 2017-18, Lipovsky concurred with Kleinhardt.

“That’s our biggest challenge, this year, the budget,” she said. “There’s only so much money.” The long budget process will start at the next meeting, Lipovsky indicated. But revenues, she hinted, continue to struggle trying to stay pace with expected rising expenditures.