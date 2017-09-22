Local artists compete at ArtPrize

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Four area artists are among the competitors at this year’s ArtPrize in Grand Rapids: Denise Ardis, Jeff Best, Al Wildey and Kim Kleinhardt.

All four have exhibited their work at the 515 Gallery in downtown Clare.

Their work will be on display with over one thousand others’ artwork from September 20th to October 8th and all have a chance to win part of the $500,000 awarded in prizes each year at the event. Winners are determined through public vote and jury awards by art world experts.

The event is free and open to the public, attracting over 500,000 visitors to Grand Rapids and making it the most attended public art event in the world.

Denise Ardis of Midland is showcasing her miniature painting, “LocationLocationLocation” showcased at PO (Art) Box 230031, at 120 Monroe Center St. NW.

Jeff Best of Clare has on display “The Salvere Hitch” which consists of life size barb-wire horse sculptures. His work is located at the Amway Grand Plaza at 187 Monroe Avenue, NW.

Kim Kleinhardt of Clare has entered her giant dice sculpture entitled “There is no gambling like politics” which is on display – Disraeli at JW Marriott, 235, Louis Street NW.

Al Wildey of Mt. Pleasant is showcasing his Digital Photographic Composite, “Pyramide du Louvre” at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum at 303 Pearl St. NW.

Kleinhardt said, “The 515 Gallery is excited to recognize several of the artists who have exhibited in downtown Clare and are now showcasing their talents at ArtPrize 2017 in Grand Rapids.” She urged readers to, “Make a trip to Grand Rapid’s ArtPrize to support these local artists…in this international competition.”

More information for a visit and about how to cast a ballot can be found at www.artprize.org.