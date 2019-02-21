Local children need your help

February 21, 2019

Local children need your help! Have you ever wondered about what happens to children when they are removed from their homes due to sexual, physical, or mental abuse? Through the month of March -Clare Leadership Institute has partnered with NMAC to help collect items for children who are taken from their homes in hopes of getting them and their family the help they need. They are encouraging items for teenage children. They are asking for the following items to be donated:
toothbrushes
journals/pens
toothpaste
duffle bags
body wash
backpacks
personal hygiene products
stuffed animals
blankets
pillows
coloring books/crayons
socks
books
slippers
Drop off locations are as follows:
Mid Michigan Medical Center-Clare
Ruckle’s Pier
CULA Fit Foods
Cops & Doughnuts-Clare
Jay’s Sporting Goods

Share This Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Current day month ye@r *