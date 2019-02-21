February 21, 2019
Local children need your help! Have you ever wondered about what happens to children when they are removed from their homes due to sexual, physical, or mental abuse? Through the month of March -Clare Leadership Institute has partnered with NMAC to help collect items for children who are taken from their homes in hopes of getting them and their family the help they need. They are encouraging items for teenage children. They are asking for the following items to be donated:
toothbrushes
journals/pens
toothpaste
duffle bags
body wash
backpacks
personal hygiene products
stuffed animals
blankets
pillows
coloring books/crayons
socks
books
slippers
Drop off locations are as follows:
Mid Michigan Medical Center-Clare
Ruckle’s Pier
CULA Fit Foods
Cops & Doughnuts-Clare
Jay’s Sporting Goods
