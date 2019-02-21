Local children need your help

February 21, 2019

Local children need your help! Have you ever wondered about what happens to children when they are removed from their homes due to sexual, physical, or mental abuse? Through the month of March -Clare Leadership Institute has partnered with NMAC to help collect items for children who are taken from their homes in hopes of getting them and their family the help they need. They are encouraging items for teenage children. They are asking for the following items to be donated:

toothbrushes

journals/pens

toothpaste

duffle bags

body wash

backpacks

personal hygiene products

stuffed animals

blankets

pillows

coloring books/crayons

socks

books

slippers

Drop off locations are as follows:

Mid Michigan Medical Center-Clare

Ruckle’s Pier

CULA Fit Foods

Cops & Doughnuts-Clare

Jay’s Sporting Goods