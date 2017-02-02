Locals react to President Trump’s temporary travel ban

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Last Friday, President Donald Trump signed a temporary travel ban which will prevent people from certain Middle Eastern countries from entering the United States.

Reportedly he said, “We want to ensure we are not admitting into our country the very threats our soldiers are fighting overseas.” The new president banned refugees and travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries, Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Yemen and Libya.

ABC News reported, “The President’s Press Secretary Sean Spicer said, Pres. Donald J. Trump has made it clear that the immigration order ‘is not a Muslim ban, it’s not a travel ban, it’s a vetting system to keep America safe.’”

Since then there have been wide spread protests to the ban all across the United States by opponents who say Trumps Executive Order, signed last Friday, discriminates against the Muslim religion.

Locally, Central Michigan University students joined others earlier this week in a protest against the new executive order, many claiming the new order discriminates against people because of their religion. Those supporting the ban claim Trump is keeping his campaign promise to “Make America safe,” and agree that it is not a ban but temporary travel restrictions in place until a the immigration/travel process can be improved.

Some claim it cannot be called a ban because the president has already issued “waivers” to over 700 immigrants who were already approved. Few people contacted in this area were willing to give their viewpoint on the new restrictions, some saying that it would only cause, as one person said, “some people to pat me on the back and others who would hate me.”

Only a few were willing to address the issue. Larry Wyman Sr., of Clare said, “It is a first step. Later there can be changes.” Part of a Facebook comment by Charlie Pryor responding to other comments about the difficulties at the Canadian border said, “There is a stupid amount of difference between coming from Canada, and coming from the middle-east… The [immigration/travel] process is already incredibly thorough and strict to get into the USA from the Middle East. The US Government knows more about these people than their families do before they get the green light, and each one goes through a rigorous process that lasts more than eighteen months in most cases.

A response by Greg Rynearson of Clare said, “That’s if they follow the process. Many do not and we have many holes in our system allowing them in.” Another comment from John Ellsworth quoted, “A review by the Majority Staff of the House Homeland Security Committee concludes that the Administration’s proposal will have a limited impact on alleviating the overall crisis but could have serious ramifications for U.S. homeland security.”

Randy Hale shared and endorsed a post which said, “Not taking in Syrian refugees and closing our borders isn’t mean or heartless. I lock the doors to my house every night. I don’t lock them because I hate the people outside my house, I lock them because I love the people inside my house.”

According to a post by MSN News, Former President Barack Obama released a statement Monday expressing his solidarity with protesters and disagreed with Trump’s claim that the executive order “mirrored” what his administration did when it stopped refugees from Iraq from coming to the U.S. for six months. It said fact-checkers sided with Obama, saying the former president was critical of any ban on refugees that prioritized one religion over another.

Other internet news said Trump has named Thomas Homan the new acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, replacing Daniel Ragsdale as the ICE head.