Loretta Mae Bauer

May 25, 2018

Loretta Mae Bauer. Age 79, of Clare, passed away at home on Sunday, May 13.

She was born on Feb. 23, 1939 in Mt. Pleasant, Mi. to Percy and Lela Allen. Loretta married Robert Bauer on March 16, 1957, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 28, 1982.

She had retired as the Laundry Supervisor after 38 years with Clare Nursing Home/Tendercare of Clare.

Loretta lived all of her life in the Clare/Farwell area and loved going to the Casino.

She was a big Pepsi Cola supporter, but would buy Coke if she had to.

Loretta was an animal lover all her life; she was a true “Cowgirl” at heart. She had many horses; however “Patches” was very near and dear to her heart.

Throughout her life she also had several special dogs and fed many cats that didn’t have a home.

Loretta loved watching her birds, especially the hummingbirds.

Survivors include her soul-mate and longtime companion, Roger Lower, her son Barry (Kim) Bauer, her grandchildren, Bradley Bauer and Tristan Easlick, great-grandchildren, Justice and Tessa, and her little dog, Sissy.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert, her son John, her parents and a sister, Betty.

It was Loretta’s desire to be cremated.

A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Clare County Animal Shelter. The family is being served by the Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home. Condolence messages may be left for the family on Loretta’s tribute page at www.stephenson-wyman.com