Lt. Holly M. Murphy graduates from Navy Officers School

On March 17, 2017, Lieutenant Junior Grade (LTJG) Holly M. Murphy, daughter of Mark & Sun Murphy (Barstow, California) and granddaughter of Nelda Murphy and the late Bud Murphy (Clare, Michigan) graduated from the US Navy’s Officer Development School (ODS), Newport, Rhode Island.

In February, Holly received a direct commission in the US Navy as a Radiation Health Officer (RHO).



Holly is currently receiving additional training in health and medical physics at Groton, Connecticut and Yorktown, Virginia, she will then be assigned as an RHO at the US Navy Medical Center San Diego.

Present at LTJG Murphy’s ODS graduation, in addition to her parents, were her brothers Captain Simon N. Murphy, US Air Force and Lieutenant Stuart A. Murphy, US Navy.