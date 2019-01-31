M-61 shut down when logger drops load

January 31, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

The driver of a loaded log hauler owned by Low’s Forest Products was cited for “careless operation” January 24th after he lost control of his truck, spilled most of his logs and clipped a hot oil tanker on M-61 last Thursday morning.

The accident closed M-61 for about three hours.

According to a release from the Clare County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in reporting a multiple vehicle accident just west of Harrison was traveling east and just passed a vehicle when he lost control re-entering his lane, and lost most of the logs he was hauling, spilling them onto the roadway.

During the incident the log hauler “clipped” a propane tank, on the back of a west bound hot oil tanker owned by Northern Environmental.

Two more vehicles hit the spilled logs causing damage and a third vehicle was forced off the road to avoid the logs.

No one was injured in the accident.

M-61 was closed while the Road Commission moved the logs out of the road and while the damaged propane tank was “cared for” and then could be safely removed.

The accident is still under investigation. The CCSO was assisted at the scene by the Harrison Fire Department, Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Service, the Clare County Road Commission and the Michigan State Police Motor Carrier Division.