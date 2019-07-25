MAARSP tours Dow Gardens

The MARSP Clare County Chapter is known for friendly meetings and informative speakers. They recently added out-of-town trips to their programs.



Twelve members enjoyed a guided tour of the Whiting Forest of Dow Gardens on July 16th. It was a wonderful day to learn about the history of the Dow-Whiting family, stroll on the longest forest canopy walk in the U.S., marvel at its construction, and enjoy being a part of nature on the three overlook platforms. A good time was had by all!

