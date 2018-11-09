MacDonald appointed to Clare BOE

November 9, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

(Robert) Jason MacDonald, EMT-P, EMSIC, MBA, was appointed to the Clare Board of Education October 22nd. He replaces Kirk Yats who resigned in early

October.

Jason is the Chief Of Operations and Vice President of Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Service. He has been with MMR for the past 22 years and has been a paramedic, instructor, manager and director.

He was named interim VP and COO January 1st and named officially to the COO position in May.

Jason lives on Beaverton Road just north of Clare with his wife Stephanie and two children who attend Clare Schools.