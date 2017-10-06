Maddux found in meth house

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

The search for Kenneth Maddux in connection with a shooting in Isabella County September 27 is over, according to an update from Isabella County Sheriff

Michael Main.

Following a tip during the search, deputies, assisted by several law enforcement teams and emergency services members, found Maddux in Chippewa Township at a mobile home on Baseline Road near Loomis Road on Sunday.

Law enforcement personnel established a perimeter around the site and approached the home to “call out to its occupants.” On man immediately came out and confirmed that Maddux was inside the trailer. Tactical team members went inside and found Maddux, who was arrested without problems.

Police found an active methamphetamine lab inside the mobile home, Main reported. The man at the mobile home was also arrested for maintaining a drug house.

Maddux was a “person of interest” in the incident last week when deputies called to investigate a home invasion complaint arrived to find that a woman in the residence on Baseline Road, who has been identified as Jessica Day, had been shot in the abdomen. She reported that she had heard two voices in the home and recognized one as Maddux. The residence owner. Wade Eugene Powell had said he woke up and found one man in the house but didn’t see another. Reportedly Powell is a convicted methamphetamine dealer and has been arrested. He is lodged in the Isabella County Jail.

During an altercation reportedly between the two men, the gun reportedly went off and Day was injured.

A search of the residence where the shooting took place also found methamphetamine.

Day was taken to McLaren Emergency and then airlifted to Midland, where she underwent emergency surgery. Main’s update September 28 said she was in ICCU and in fair condition.

While she was at the hospital in Mt. Pleasant, the hospital was locked down while police searched for Maddux. Saginaw Chippewa Operations and Odessey School were also on lockdown for part of the day while law enforcement attempted to locate Maddux. The day-long search was halted Wednesday evening, while the investigation and attempts to locate Maddux continued until the tip came in pinpointing his location.

Main said earlier, “The detectives are currently speaking with Maddux about the home invasion and shooting.”

In an update Tuesday Main said Maddux had been charged with seven counts: assault with intent to murder, armed robbery, home invasion first degree, weapons- possession of a firearm by a felon, felony assault with a dangerous weapon (victim), assault with a dangerous weapon (victims friend), and weapons – felony firearm.

Isabella County was assisted at the scene of Maddux’s arrest by Isabella County Emergency Services Team, Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police, Mt. Pleasant Police and Michigan State Police.