Majewski sought lesser county budget

By John Raffel

Correspondent

When the Clare County Board of Commissioners approved the 2017-18 budget at its meeting last week, Dale Majewski and Jack Kleinhardt voted no.

Kleinhardt has not been available for comment on his vote. But Majewski explained why he voted against it.

“Our thoughts were we were going to stick with a budget that would help us get control over it more with MERS, our county retirement plan, and the rising cost from the health care program we have,” Majewski said. “We wanted to try to save some money and build those up a bit.

“But you had a couple of departments come in and basically said they needed more money to operate. It came down to that, a $12.6 million budget. That isn’t what we had agreed upon. It’s down slightly (from last year) but we needed to go $1 million less. They’re saying by the end of next year, there will be drastic cuts by the state.”

Majewski said the board approved two new patrol cars for the sheriff’s department on Wednesday at a special meeting.