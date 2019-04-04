Making and sticking to your budget for your home renovation

Sticking to a budget is always a challenge. Creating a budget for a large project you’ve never done before is an even bigger challenge. When it comes to home renovation costs, building a feasible budget requires a detailed plan and plenty of research.

How Much Does It Cost to Remodel a House?

According to HomeAdvisor, the average cost of renovating a home that is less than 1,000 square feet is $18,347. For homes in the 3,000 to 4,000 square foot range, the average cost climbs to $36,121. Renovations made to an older home tend to cost more than a newer one, especially if the wiring, plumbing and other features aren’t up to code.

Typically, you can expect to spend at least $100 to $200 per square foot on any renovation.

When you’re deciding on your home renovation budget, it can be easier, and more affordable, to prioritize projects by room and build a budget around the cost of each individual project.

How Much Should I Spend on a Home Renovation?

To get an approximate idea of what your remodeling budget should be, consider the value of your home as a whole. You don’t want to spend more than 10 to 15 percent of your home’s value on a single room. If you spend more, the value of the renovation will not proportionally add to the value of your home.

For example, if your home is worth $100,000, the maximum you should spend on a kitchen or bathroom renovation is $15,000. If your house is worth more, the spend on a renovation could be higher.

Determine Financing Before Finalizing Your Budget

Before setting the budget for your home renovation, you need to determine how you are financing it. If you are paying in cash, taking out a loan or applying for credit, the budget of your renovation will need to fit within the limit of your available funds.

Once you know how much you can afford to spend, set aside 10 to 20 percent of your available funds for unexpected expenses. This is important. Something will go wrong or cost more than originally projected. By setting aside a percentage before beginning, you know you will have the funds available to finish your project no matter what happens.

Once you’ve decided how much to spend, use the following steps to create a detailed plan and budget.

Steps for Creating a Detailed Home Renovation Budget

Step 1: Prioritize Remodeling Needs

The easiest way to stay on budget during a renovation is to know exactly what you want. Create a list of everything you would like the project to include and then separate items into wants and needs.

Ask yourself these questions:

What do you want this project to do?

What details are required to make that happen?

What are you willing to compromise on?

What are you willing to splurge on?

Step 2: Create a Detailed Remodeling Plan With Cost Estimates

After setting the goal for your home renovation, create a detailed plan that includes expected costs. This will help you build a remodeling budget and communicate exactly what you want with your contractors.

Build a spreadsheet that includes each portion of the project and the estimated cost for labor and materials.

To develop cost estimates:

Use resources like HomeAdvisor to estimate labor costs for engineers, architects, plumbers and handymen. Labor usually accounts for 20 to 35 percent of a project’s budget.

Choose fixtures and finishes and calculate what you will spend on them. Include paint, knobs, faucets, tile, flooring and anything else you’ll need. Don’t forget to include taxes and shipping costs in the estimates for your materials.

Include the appliances you want and what you expect to spend on them. Include costs for installation, delivery and how you plan to dispose of appliances.

Consider what living expenses you will incur during your project.

Step 3: Request Bids From Multiple Contractors

Now you know what you need, what you want and what you can afford to pay for each item. It’s time to find a contractor that can complete your project within your budget.

Find local companies with good reviews and ask them to create a bid for your project. Get bids from at least three companies to accurately compare the costs.

Tips for Saving on Home Renovation Costs

When creating your remodeling budget, use these tips to further reduce your costs:

Complete demolition yourself: If you’re removing cabinets or pulling up tile as part of your renovation, consider doing the work yourself. As long as there is no expertise required, this is a good way to reduce labor costs and save a few dollars.

Order fixtures and finishes yourself: Your contractor will probably charge you an hourly fee to do your shopping for you and may even charge a markup. Be clear about your plans so your contractor knows you’re taking on that responsibility yourself.

Do your own painting: Having a room painted by a professional can cost $300 or more. Plan to complete any required painting yourself and you can remove that cost from your remodeling budget.

Shop used: Instead of purchasing everything brand-new, pick up used or refurbished items when possible. This can greatly reduce your spend on appliances and finishes.

Stick to your home renovation budget by taking these careful steps to plan for and reduce the cost of each part of your project, you should be able to complete your project within your remodeling budget.

